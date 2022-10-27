Fellow educators rally around Rome teacher battling breast cancer

ROME, N.Y. -- A tight-knit tribe of teachers from the now-closed Staley Elementary School in Rome worked together to make a video for one of their colleagues who is not in her classroom this fall.
Second-grade teacher, Dixie Enos, was diagnosed with breast cancer last May at the age of 43.
She finished out the school year for her class and for her own children while quietly dealing with the diagnosis and making plans for her treatment alongside her husband.
She's not being quiet on social media. Enos has posted updates from the start on her course of treatment, the type of cancer she's dealing with, her good days and her bad days.
Her teacher tribe of former Staley teachers who now teach in other schools in the Rome City School District, put together their own video on social media to support their friend and colleague in her courageous battle.
Early detection importance is one of the reasons Enos is sharing her story.
Enos has gotten mammograms and MRIs for years due to a family history of breast cancer.
"Mine was detected from an MRI, not from a mammo or an ultrasound, which is scary because not many women do that," she said.
Insurance doesn't always cover an MRI. Enos credits a program at Rome Health that does genetic testing. If a person is at high risk in genetic testing, their insurance may then cover extra testing at an earlier age.
"I have what's considered dense breasts," Enos said. "So a mammo isn't the best tool for that."
On top of that, she had perfectly fine bloodwork in April and then received the cancer diagnosis in May after a biopsy.
"For me, I felt fine, so it was deceiving," Enos said. "I was like, are you sure?"
Getting a plan in place for treatment helped her feel more in control.
"I was in control of nothing, so I needed to have something that I could control," Enos said. "I'm doing chemotherapy. I had a double mastectomy. It was a different approach. They actually got the cancer out first before treating me and that was actually good for mental health."
A little help from her friends was also good for this teacher's mental health. Those colleagues joined Enos to support her as we interviewed her Thursday, but they also put together a video from their classrooms to show their support.
There were tears and laughs, but mostly, they are in awe of their friend for her grace in handling a tough situation.
"She has met all of the challenges, all of these things with the most strength and beauty and grace and she pulled it from within and I am in awe of her," said Rachel Hall, a teacher in Rome and photographer.
Rome Teacher Haley Bottini says she is grateful for Enos's messages for others. "We have to know our bodies and we have to be aware, whether you have a family history or not."
Enos hopes to join the 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States once she's completed chemotherapy and then radiation early next year.
Her message to others when dealing with breast cancer prevention, no matter what their age?
"Don't ever put it off, because it could be the difference between something growing and spreading, or not," Enos said.
As for her teacher tribe, "We just show up for each other, on our best day or on our worst day," Reith said.
"It takes a tribe to get through anything," Enos said.
Below is a list of upcoming screening events through Upstate University Hospital's Mobile Mammography unit: