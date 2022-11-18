'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27

UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27.
Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
The event is being held at Sangertown Square Mall in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Wing.
All proceeds from this event will help Ziyara Shriners continue to help the community and the Shriners Hospitals.