 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters from across the state gather in Old Forge for annual drill school

  • Updated
  • 0

Local firefighters gathered in Old Forge for the annual drill school training event.

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The 55th annual Old Forge Firefighters Drill School kicked off Thursday bringing together hundreds of firefighters across the state for training, events and activities. The event continues through Sunday, Sept. 18.

This year’s theme honors Ukrainian firefighters, especially the 35 killed since the start of the war with Russia.

The annual golf tournament was held on Thursday followed by a block party at 7 p.m.

Courses were offered throughout the day Friday, including how to handle propane and natural gas emergencies and volunteer fire service management.

On Saturday, the annual parade will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information or a full list of events, click here.

Recommended for you