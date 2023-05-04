 Skip to main content
First-graders visit senior pen pals at The Pines in Utica

Seniors from The Pines in Utica got to get together with their pen pals from Hart's Hill Elementary School Thursday.

UTICA, N.Y. – Seniors at The Pines Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Utica have been exchanging letters with first-graders at Hart’s Hill Elementary School since the fall, and on Thursday, the pen pals were able to meet each other.

Mrs. Helfert’s students started writing to the residents in October of 2022. After some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, a pizza party was planned for the pen pals to get together at the nursing home.

The seniors were delighted to meet the students and work on crafts together.

“Reminiscing. It's good for them to reminisce,” said Ebony Hagans, activities director at The Pines. “They've been talking about how when they were doing these things when they were kids when they were younger. Some of them miss their families, so this is like another piece of home to them, to see the kids. Also just their mood…their mood has been up all week.”

Residents at the nursing home have been collecting prizes that they've won playing Bingo, so they had something to give the students during their visit.

