First Proctor Football Game Since Shooting Played in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Proctor football played its first game on Saturday since the shooting that took place in the parking lot after the team's first game last weekend.
The game was originally supposed to be under the lights on Friday, but due to the shooting, officials moved the game to Saturday morning at 9:30.
Before the game, members from Whitesboro honored those from Proctor in multiple ways.
An announcement over the loud speaker said that the Whitesboro community's thoughts and prayers were with everyone from Proctor.
In addition, members from Whitesboro football also wore red bands around their arms to show "solidarity" with the Proctor team.
At the game, there were members of local law enforcement along with members from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in attendance as extra security.
There were also metal detectors on sight as well, as an extra measure of security.
All attendees entered through a single point of entry with a metal detector, and no backpacks were allowed at the game.
Purses and other bags were subject to search as well.
Whitesboro went on to defeat Proctor 41-12.
Proctor's next game will be in Utica on Saturday, Sept. 22 against Liverpool. The game will begin at 10:15 a.m.