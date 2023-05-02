Flavor Flav to lead 2023 International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – Rapper Flavor Flav has been selected as the grand marshal for this year’s International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions in Canastota.
Flavor Flav, 64, rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, known for songs like “Fight the Power” and “Public Enemy No. 1.” He also had a television show on VH1 called “Flavor of Love.”
“I’ve been a boxing fan my whole life, and it’s an honor that they would want me to come to the Boxing Hall of Fame and represent them as the Grand Marshal,” said Flavor Flav.
This year’s parade will be held on Sunday, June 11, starting at noon. There will be bands, drum and bugle corps, pipe bands and floats created by local organizations.