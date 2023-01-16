Food cupboard opening inside health center on Noyes Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday.
“Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources. COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.
The cupboard will be inside the health center near the main waiting area, located at 1001 Noyes Street. Food will be pre-packaged, balanced, non-perishable items such as protein, fruits, vegetables and grains. Patients who take the items will also receive information about other local food resources.
Having the food in the health center gives patients a more accessible way of getting those items. MVCAA will also be collecting sock donations for those in need on-site as well.