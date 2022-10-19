Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun

UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15.
Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
Some examples of canned and non-perishable items include, canned beans, cans or pouches of Tuna, nuts, cereal and pasta. Your donations are not limited to these items.
All donations will be picked up from these locations and dropped off at the Utica Food Pantry just before Thanksgiving.