Food giveaway in Dolgeville to help families replace items lost during power outages

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – Connected Community Schools is offering food to families who lost most of what was in their refrigerators during massive power outages last week from a late-season snowstorm.
The giveaway is open to families in the Dolgeville, Little Falls and Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville school districts, and proof of residency is required.
There will be food bags with meat, easy-to-make meals, fresh produce and dairy products.
The giveaway will be held at the Dolgeville Fire Department on Helmer Avenue until 5 p.m. or until the food is gone.