Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday.
The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
At Monday's event, the line for the giveaway went from the door of the pantry all the way to the corner of the street.
Coordinators said this year's need for Thanksgiving supplies outweighs previous year's, and the community stepped up in a big way when it came to donations. Hannaford donated pallets of turkeys and some other businesses also stepped up with donations and volunteers as well.
There is one more Thanksgiving food giveaway set for Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the food pantry.