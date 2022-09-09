Former NYPD deputy commissioner speaks at annual 9/11 memorial prayer breakfast in Whitesboro

UTICA, N.Y. – The Genesis Group held its 21st annual Community Prayer Breakfast Friday morning, which honors and remembers those in law enforcement, military and first responders ahead of the anniversary of 9/11.
Former New York City Police Department member, Maureen Casey, spoke at Friday’s breakfast. Casey worked at NYPD from 1997 to 2002 and worked on the agency’s response following the terrorist attacks. She says it’s important to remember what happened that day.
"With the time that has passed, sometimes I think complacency sets in, so it's just really important to commemorate the sacrifices and the heroism of that day,” said Casey, who is now the chief operating officer for the D’Aniello Insitute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.
The event was held at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro.