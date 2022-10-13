Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving.
Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
“When I got here in 2005, Syracuse took in a brash, emotional, super-competitive, dude and they really welcomed me. I was here during Thanksgiving, and during my time in college, I couldn’t go home. Great people in the community would take me in. It’s the little things that make you feel good. The whole thing is for me to inspire positive change. The Syracuse community put that in my heart and it’s only right for me to give it back.“ Devendorf said.
The community can help by brining non-perishable foods to The Most Museum, any time during work hours. Business sponsors are also welcome to help out by buying and donating turkey, stuffing, cornbread, gravy mix, vegetables and rolls.
Families in need can come pick up Thanksgiving meals on Saturday Nov. 19 from noon until 3 p.m. Pickup is at the Tipp Hill Community Center on Hamilton Street, in Syracuse.