 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fort Stanwix 'Winter on the Carry' showcases holiday traditions of the 18th century

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter on the Carry at Fort Stanwix
Photo courtesy of Fort Stanwix National Monument

ROME, N.Y. – Winter on the Carry will return to Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome next weekend to get the community in the holiday spirit.

The annual event showcases winter traditions that took place in the 18th century. Decorations inside the Fort will mimic what homes would have looked like during that time period, decorated with candles, ivy and cozy fires.

There will also be a holiday sing-along and the creation of a New Year’s “wish chain.”

“Everyone is invited to sing and be merry. This event is unique for winter visitors, who will be able to have amazing opportunities to see the candlelit fort decorated as the soldiers and their families would have remembered from home,” said Park Ranger Kelly Cardwell. “Bring your family and friends for a relaxing post-Thanksgiving evening.”

The festivities will being at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Visitors should dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.

Anyone who can’t make the Winter on the Carry event can still come to see the decorations at the Fort during operating hours through Dec. 17.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you