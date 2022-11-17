Fort Stanwix 'Winter on the Carry' showcases holiday traditions of the 18th century

ROME, N.Y. – Winter on the Carry will return to Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome next weekend to get the community in the holiday spirit.
The annual event showcases winter traditions that took place in the 18th century. Decorations inside the Fort will mimic what homes would have looked like during that time period, decorated with candles, ivy and cozy fires.
There will also be a holiday sing-along and the creation of a New Year’s “wish chain.”
“Everyone is invited to sing and be merry. This event is unique for winter visitors, who will be able to have amazing opportunities to see the candlelit fort decorated as the soldiers and their families would have remembered from home,” said Park Ranger Kelly Cardwell. “Bring your family and friends for a relaxing post-Thanksgiving evening.”
The festivities will being at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Visitors should dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.
Anyone who can’t make the Winter on the Carry event can still come to see the decorations at the Fort during operating hours through Dec. 17.