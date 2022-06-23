Forum held to discuss recruiting, retaining employees amid hiring challenges

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Local employers gathered Thursday to discuss how to recruit and retain employees amid the hiring crisis impacting several local businesses and organizations.
The Genesis Group and the Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley hosted the forum at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro.
Industry professionals from local technology businesses, nonprofit organizations and hiring agencies spoke about how to address recruitment issues and find possible solutions.
John Zogby, of Zogby Strategies, says new generations entering the workforce have different priorities and considerations to make in this economic environment.
“Millennials and Gen Z are not soft, they are different. They grew up in a different world than we did. I am a Boomer and we grew up mainly during a time of prosperity and a time of trust,” Zogby said. “There was also to a great degree a time of permanence -- you got a job you kept a job -- if you were down on your luck you went to another job and you had maybe two or three in your career. But in this world of growing gig economy, these young people have grown up now with two recessions -- two mind-boggling recessions – that has changed their mind and culture.”
The unemployment rate in the Utica- Rome area was 3.3% in May, according to state data, compared to 5% in May of 2021.