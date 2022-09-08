Foundation grant to bolster senior programs in Mohawk Valley

ROME, N.Y. – New funding provided by the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties will help local seniors continue their education and find volunteer opportunities.
The funding will bolster the partnership between Mohawk Valley Community College, the Center for Leadership Excellence (CLE) and the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement (MVILR).
The grant funding will allow CLE to create a volunteer matching program to connect local nonprofits with people willing to donate their time.
“Board members and volunteers play a critical role in an organization’s ability to meet its mission, to grow, and to achieve sustainability. The CLE is excited to embark on its next community-building initiative with board and volunteer matchmaking to support regional nonprofits, the backbone of our community. The CLE board and staff are grateful to the Community Foundation for their tremendous partnership and for making this next phase possible,” said Kristen Skobla, executive director of the CLE.
MVILR will use the money to help rebuild its membership by implementing incentives and expanding programming.
“Now starting its 27th year of providing a wide range of quality classes to its senior learning community, MVILR is excited about this new opportunity,” said Nancy Ketz, president of the MVILR. “We look forward to continued growth with greater inclusion and community collaborations made possible through this grant.”
