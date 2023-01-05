Four lucky artists will take part in KAC and Garret on the Green program

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center and the Garret on the Green will be partnering with local businesses and restaurants in an effort to welcome artists-in-residence to Clinton.
“Our Snowed-In Artist-in-Residence program in collaboration with The Garret on The Green is a key part of our mission to support a vibrant arts community with opportunity for all. Thanks to the generosity of donors and support from the New York State Council of the Arts, we are delighted to host artists with diverse stories, identities, and experiences,” Board President at the KAC, Damhnait McHugh said.
The program offers week-long funded stays to four artists who may not have the time, money or access to residencies at larger institutions. 106 applied for those spots this year.
“Many programs select artists based only on the current state of the work instead of looking at the whole picture— which includes an artist’s vision and potential, and their dedication to a creative practice through headwinds that are not equal for all artists. This means that working-class artists, artists with young children or other caregiving responsibilities, and artists whose medium or identity has been historically excluded from institutional support are always competing for spots with creatives who have already had the benefit of more time, funding, and space. We want to address that in our own small way by looking beyond just a portfolio to see the whole artist during our selection process,” Garret on the Green Owner and Residency Co-founder, Nora Revenaugh said.
Artists will be staying at the Garret on the Green and use the KAC studios from January until April.