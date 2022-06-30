 Skip to main content
Fourth of July: List of local fireworks and festivities

  • Updated
Fourth of July Fireworks

Herkimer County

June 30

  • Herkimer
    • Herkimer College: ‘Fireworks over Herkimer’ festivities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m.

Oneida County

July 2

  • Vernon
    • Vernon Downs: There will be food trucks, harness racing and fireworks. Fourteen food trucks will be on site starting at 5 p.m., with post time for race one scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the last race is finished.

July 3

  • Holland Patent
    • 8833 Soule Road: ‘Fireworks over Holland Patent’ will feature live bands, food and fireworks. Gates open at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Rickets are $10 each and parking is $5 per vehicle.
  • Sylvan Beach
    • Fireworks over Oneida Lake will begin at 9:45 p.m.

July 4

  • Clinton
    • Village Green: There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m. as well as an ice cream social. Fireworks will follow at 9:30 p.m.
  • Old Forge
    • The Old Forge Fourth of July celebration will be held 4 - 9 p.m. There will be music at the Lakefront and fireworks over Old Forge Pond. 
  • Utica
    • Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Genesee Street toward Memorial Parkway.
    • Proctor Park: begins at 5 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Otsego County

July 1

  • Cooperstown
    • Lakefront Park: The Lakefront Fireworks Concert will be held from 8 – 9 p.m.

July 4

  • Cooperstown
    • Glimmerglass State Park: The Fourth of July Fireworks Rock Show will begin at 7: 30 p.m. with live music. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
    • The Farmers' Museum: The Independence Day celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring demonstrations, food, games and activities for kids.
  • Springfield Center
    • Springfield Center's Fourth of July parade begins at 11 a.m.

