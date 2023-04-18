FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta will remain open following public outcry

ONEONTA, N.Y. – FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta will remain open to the public through a partnership between Bassett Healthcare Network and the Oneonta Family YMCA.

In March, Bassett announced plans to close the facility due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the announcement, more than 150 community members held a rally to convince officials to keep the facility open.

“Over the past couple of months, many members of FoxCare Fitness and the Oneonta community have shared with me how important this facility is to them,” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “I am thrilled that we are partnering with the Oneonta Family YMCA to preserve this unique facility and service to the community.”

A.O. Fox Hospital will continue to operate outpatient cardiac, physical, occupational, and pulmonary rehabilitation services within the FoxCare Fitness space.