...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK INTO
THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY until early evening. West winds
increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph until
this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this
week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Frankfort American Legion receives award from national commander

  • Updated
  • 0
American Legion commander

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – The national commander for the American Legion visited the Mohawk Valley Wednesday to meet with legionnaires from across the region and present a special award to a local post.

Commander Vincent ‘Jim’ Troiola went to Post 845 in Frankfort to present officials with an award for beautifying the facility and resurrecting the post from near extinction.

Troiola also spoke to those gathered in Frankfort about the long-term success of the American Legion’s baseball program, as well as the boys state and boys national programs.

Wednesday night, Troiola will also attend an event to discuss the American Legion’s “Be the One” suicide prevention initiative.

