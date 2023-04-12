Frankfort American Legion receives award from national commander

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – The national commander for the American Legion visited the Mohawk Valley Wednesday to meet with legionnaires from across the region and present a special award to a local post.
Commander Vincent ‘Jim’ Troiola went to Post 845 in Frankfort to present officials with an award for beautifying the facility and resurrecting the post from near extinction.
Troiola also spoke to those gathered in Frankfort about the long-term success of the American Legion’s baseball program, as well as the boys state and boys national programs.
Wednesday night, Troiola will also attend an event to discuss the American Legion’s “Be the One” suicide prevention initiative.