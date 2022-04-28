Frankfort-Schuyler principal receives regional honor

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School Principal Melanie Welch has been honored as Principal of the Year by the Capital Area School Development Association.
She received her award during a special assembly at the school on Thursday.
There are 100 school districts included in the Capital Region, and Welch was honored to be chosen as the winner.
While the pandemic was tough on students and staff everywhere, Welch says they are working on rebuilding social programs.
“We created an after-school enrichment program where we have kids here after school until 5 o’clock offering many different opportunities for our students such as cooking, card making, wrestling, basketball. Things to connect them to adults outside of the academics, to bring back that social/emotional piece that we really lost when we were so isolated,” she said.
Welch says the award really belongs to the entire school because they couldn't have achieved their goals without everyone getting involved.