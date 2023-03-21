Free lifeguarding course through Water Safari

Boonville, N.Y. -- Enchanted Forest Water Safari is offering a free lifeguarding course for people 15 years old or older who are interested in working at Water Safari as a lifeguard this summer.
Anyone interested in this free lifeguarding course should first apply online for the lifeguard position and email HR@WaterSafari.com to express interest in the free course.
Who: Persons interested in working as a lifeguard this summer
What: Attend a free lifeguarding course
Where: Boonville, NY
When: April 10th – 14th 2023
Time: 8:30am to 4:30pm