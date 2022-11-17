Free Thanksgiving dinner at Frankfort VFW Friday

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday at the Frankfort VFW.
The club was able to raise funds through donations made by local businesses and community members, to host the free meal.
The dinner is the second hosted by the club, the first time serving over 300 meals in Herkimer County. Members of the VFW will cook the meal and members of the club will serve it.
If you can't make it to the event, drivers will be on standby to make deliveries. The event is open to the public and will take place from 1-4 p.m.