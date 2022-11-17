 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Free Thanksgiving dinner at Frankfort VFW Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Thanksgiving turkey

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday at the Frankfort VFW.

The club was able to raise funds through donations made by local businesses and community members, to host the free meal.

The dinner is the second hosted by the club, the first time serving over 300 meals in Herkimer County. Members of the VFW will cook the meal and members of the club will serve it.

If you can't make it to the event, drivers will be on standby to make deliveries. The event is open to the public and will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Recommended for you