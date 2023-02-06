Free virtual disability awareness training to be held on Feb. 23

UTICA, N.Y. -- A free virtual, disability awareness training session is being offered on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The virtual training session will include:
- Basics of Americans with Disabilities Act
- Definitions of Neurodivergent Disabilities
- Defining Workplace Accommodation
“He will review key disabilities, including neurodivergent disabilities (this refers to conditions that will show neurotypes that are divergent from a given social or medical norm) and what those disabilities entail and how it could impact someone’s life and ability to work. Mr. Whalen will also go into what accommodations could be made in the workplace that would assist people with disabilities in becoming successful in their work environment," SCION Disability Resource Coordinator, Kelly Manley said.
The event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties, NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network Grant.
To register for the event, click here.