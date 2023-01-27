Genesis Group holds annual Legislative Breakfast

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Genesis Group held its annual Legislative Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro Friday Morning.
About 300 people not only heard from local elected officials but were able to ask questions too. Among those elected leaders in attendance included local state senators and assemblymembers, as well as area county officials and the mayors of Utica and Rome.
The moderator of the panel, John Calabrese and Chairman of the Rome Chamber of Commerce says that this event was a great opportunity for anyone in the community to get involved in what happens in the local community and have their voices heard.
Some of the topics discussed at the breakfast included bail reform, crime and inflation. This is the eighteenth year the Genesis Group has held the event.