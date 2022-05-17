Go Red for Women Keynote Speaker: Dr. Dumisa Adams, MD

UTICA, N.Y. - The Go Red for Women Luncheon returns in person on April 18 with a focus on maternal health. Heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in America. Dr. Dumisa Adams, medical director, and OB/GYN director at MVHS Women’s Health Care Center is the keynote speaker.
This year's luncheon will focus on maternal health. Dr. Adams said the United States has seen an increase in diabetes which has slowly developed into more cardiovascular problems like diabetes and hypertension.
When these problems are present in pregnant women, Dr. Adams says it can impact the way the placenta functions.
"In the United States we've seen an increase in maternal mortality and it's because we're not properly doing a good job at prevention,” said Dr. Adams. “We're not doing a good job at picking up subtle changes or signs things are going awry earlier before the catastrophe occurs so to speak."
The Go Red for Women Luncheon gives survivors the opportunity to reflect on their journey of monitoring their hearts, loved ones' time to reflect on those lost to cardiovascular disease, and everyone the opportunity to spread awareness.
"So it’s not just on us as physicians but us as in people in the community as well, to look at our friends are mothers our sisters our daughters and have careful discussions with them on how things are going in general," said Dr. Adams,
Dr. Adams says she will expand more on the ideas of how cardiovascular disease can impact menopause in women. As well as healthy and useful tips to improve heart health in women.
The Go Red for Women Luncheon will take place at Hart’s Hill Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To inquire about ticket information, email UticaGoRed@heart.org.