Golf tournament raises $20,000 to support services offered by The Kelberman Center

  • Updated
The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament recently held at Rome Country Club raised more than $20,000 for The Kelberman Center, an organization that provides autism services in the Mohawk Valley.

The tournament was sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction.

“The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient of this year’s proceeds as they provide autism services to so many children, adults and families locally and we are so grateful for everything they have done for our community,” said Chris

The Kelberman Center offers clinical, educational, community-based and residential services for autistic children and adults as well as their families.

