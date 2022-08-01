Golf tournament raises money to support services provided by Abraham House

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held at Cedar Lake Golf Course on Monday to benefit the Abraham House, an organization that provides end-of-life care to the terminally ill.
A total of 175 golfers participated in the event.
Proceeds will help the Abraham House continue to provide existing services and offset operational costs.
“We provide a residence and all the support needed for terminally ill guests, as well as their families and visitors. We've been in business 24 years and we provide all they needed to die with dignity, to have comfort and respect through their final days,” said Gina Ciaccia, executive director of Abraham House.
A similar event was held in June at the Rome Country Club.