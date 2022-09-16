Golf tourney raises money for addiction recovery services through CFLR

ROME, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held in Rome Friday morning to support local services that help people recovering from addiction.
The Center for Family Life and Recovery puts on the annual Tim Foley Recovery Classic to raise money for its prevention, health, counseling and community programs that assist those struggling with addiction and their families.
The tournament’s namesake is a board member at CFLR who has been in recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction for more than 30 years. Foley shares his story to provide hope for those still struggling.
The event also featured prizes, food trucks and music.
For more information on CFLR and the services offered, click here.