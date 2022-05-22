Graduation season celebrated in person at local colleges

It's graduation season in our local area, and many colleges are celebrating not only milestones but the return of in-person commencements.
Hamilton College celebrated graduates this morning at the Bundy Scott Fieldhouse. Classes from 2020 and 2021 joined the 2022 class due to the pandemic regulating large gatherings.
The severe thunderstorm warnings didn't stop Colgate University from marking milestones Sunday. Commencement was moved to inside the Sanford Field House. Hundred of students walked the stage to collect their degrees.
On Saturday, SUNY Oneonta held commencement for grads in the Dewar Arena at the Alumni Field House.