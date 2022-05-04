Grand marshals announced for upcoming holiday parades in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The grand marshals for this year’s Memorial Day and Independence Day parades were revealed on Wednesday ahead of both upcoming holidays.
For the Memorial Day Parade, organizers are honoring the late Mary E. Wheeler by making her the posthumous grand marshal. Mary’s son, PFC Joseph K. Wheeler, was killed in action in Vietnam. Mary was a member of the American Goldstar Mother’s Chapter 56, and the president of the national organization from 1999 - 2000. Mary passed away this past March.
The Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m.
The grand marshal of the Fourth of July Parade will be Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center in Utica.
Callahan has worked at The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, since 2006. Prior to that, she was an editor for legal publications in Washington D.C.
The parade will be held on July 4 at 7 p.m. in Proctor Park.
Any businesses or organizations looking to participate in either parade can click here for more information.