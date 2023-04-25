Grant funding awarded to Utica projects that support art, culture

UTICA, N.Y. – The New York State Council on the Arts has awarded more than $42 million to support several capital projects across the state including two in Utica.

The capital improvement grants for arts and culture help organizations complete building renovations, make accessibility improvements and create new spaces for creative work.

Artspace was awarded nearly $1.3 million for a multi-use complex on Park Avenue in Utica that will house 43 apartments and creative spaces. Artspace is a nonprofit arts organization that owns and operates spaces for artists and creative businesses across the country.

The project was also awarded $5 million from the state last July through an affordable housing initiative.

The Utica Children’s Museum will also get $300,000 to assist with the final construction phase of the new space, which is located on Memorial Parkway. The museum is expected to be completed next year.

The Old Forge Library Association was awarded funding as well. The group will use the $25,000 to make accessibility upgrades in the outdoor garden.

"These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The $42 million in funding was distributed among 144 projects statewide. More than half of the organizations that received funding have an annual budget of $1 million or less.