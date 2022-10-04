Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen closing creamery by Thanksgiving

REMSEN, N.Y. – Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing its creamery and farm store this fall after launching it in 2015.
Owner Leon Atwell says operations will continue at the dairy farm, but the farm store will close by Thanksgiving.
The owners work long hours every day to manage the farm, the creamery and the store, and say that coupled with the rising cost of labor and materials led to their decision.
“We are going to make some changes because we just can't keep working this hard, so, we're going to cut out the creamery. We're planning on our last batch of products to be produced the week before Thanksgiving. Our store will be open with those products through Thanksgiving...or until we run out. We just can't keep burning the candle at both ends," Atwell said.
The owners are not ruling out the possibility of venturing into a new area of agriculture in the future.