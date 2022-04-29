'Grateful for Graham' run and walk raises awareness for rare skin condition

UTICA, N.Y. – The first-ever ‘Grateful for Graham’ 5K Run and Walk scheduled for Saturday aims to raise money for epidermolysis bullosa awareness and research.
The fundraiser is named after 2-year-old Graham, who has EB, which is a rare condition that makes skin fragile and easily blistered.
Graham’s mother, Amanda Robertello, says her son’s skin is as fragile as butterfly wings.
“Basically what EB is, Graham's skin and his body lacks collagen. Collagen is the main protein that keeps the layers of the skin together. Without that collagen his skin separates, his skin can sheer off from minor friction, so he's constantly battling open wounds,” she says.
The run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday.