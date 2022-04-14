Hannaford aims to operate with 100% renewable energy by 2024

Hannaford Supermarkets plan to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first large-scale supermarket to do so by that time.
Officials say Hannaford currently operates at 30% renewable energy.
To reduce usage and make energy use more efficient, the company has already installed LED lights, nightshades, doors on cases and new refrigeration systems.
“Hannaford is light years ahead of the rest of the industry when it comes to their sustainability efforts—and they’ve been doing so for well over a decade,” said Peter Cooke, cofounder of the Ratio Institute, an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating measurable sustainability and viability in food retail. “Hannaford associates continue to rally behind making the company more sustainable and that is an advantage to their current and future success in making the planet healthier and greener.”
Hannaford has also recently added more spaces for electric vehicles and achieved zero food waste-to-landfill by donating or diverting food so it doesn’t go to waste.