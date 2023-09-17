Harried Housewife: Butterscotch Crispy Treats

BUTTERSCOTCH CRISPY TREATS
6 cups crisp rice cereal
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter
3 tablespoons instant butterscotch pudding and pie filling mix (from a 4-serving size package)
1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, combine cereal and butterscotch chips. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in marshmallows. Cook until melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in pudding mix. Pour over cereal mixture. Stir until well coated. Press mixture into prepared pan. Cool completely. Cut into squares. Makes 24 squares.
