Harried Housewife: Butterscotch Crispy Treats

BUTTERSCOTCH CRISPY TREATS

 6 cups crisp rice cereal

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter

3 tablespoons instant butterscotch pudding and pie filling mix (from a 4-serving size package)

1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows

 

 

Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, combine cereal and butterscotch chips. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in marshmallows. Cook until melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in pudding mix. Pour over cereal mixture. Stir until well coated. Press mixture into prepared pan. Cool completely. Cut into squares. Makes 24 squares.

 

www.theharriedhousewife.com

Copyright © 2023 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara

