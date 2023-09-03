Harried Housewife: Chocolate Chip Bars

CHOCOLATE CHIP BARS
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, melted
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 3/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with foil, letting ends extend beyond edges on 2 sides. Lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, sugar, and butter. Add eggs and vanilla; whisk to combine. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips. Spread into prepared pan; sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Bake until edges are light golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Remove bar by lifting foil ends; peel off foil. Place bar on a cutting board and cut into squares. Makes 32 bars.