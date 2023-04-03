The Harried Housewife: Apricot-glazed Carrots

Apricot-glazed Carrots
- 1 pound slender carrots, halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons apricot preserves
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- Salt to taste
- Coarsely ground black pepper to taste
Lightly peel carrots. Trim tops leaving about 1 1/2-inches of green intact; trim bottoms. Add about 1-inch water to a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; add carrots. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, partially covered, until just tender, about 4 minutes. Drain. Return to saucepan; add apricot preserves, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook over low heat until heated through and butter melts, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 6 servings.