The Harried Housewife: Apricot-glazed Carrots

  • Updated
Just in time for the Easter holiday, the Harried Housewife shares a recipe for a fun side of apricot-glazed carrots.

Apricot-glazed Carrots

  • 1 pound slender carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons apricot preserves
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Salt to taste
  • Coarsely ground black pepper to taste

Lightly peel carrots. Trim tops leaving about 1 1/2-inches of green intact; trim bottoms. Add about 1-inch water to a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; add carrots. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, partially covered, until just tender, about 4 minutes. Drain. Return to saucepan; add apricot preserves, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook over low heat until heated through and butter melts, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 6 servings.

