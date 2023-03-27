The Harried Housewife: Chocolate Chip Muffins

The Harried Housewife shares here recipe for a delicious breakfast treat, chocolate chip muffins.
Chocolate Chip Muffins
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until well blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
Stir in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Divide batter among muffin cups. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 16 to 19 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Makes 12 muffins.