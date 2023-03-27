 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Chocolate Chip Muffins

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for delicious chocolate chip muffins.

Chocolate Chip Muffins

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until well blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

Stir in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Divide batter among muffin cups. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 16 to 19 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Makes 12 muffins.

