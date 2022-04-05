The Harried Housewife: Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided, plus 1 tablespoon
- 3/4 cup regular or reduced-fat peanut butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups crispy rice cereal
- 1/4 cup peanut butter chips, plus 1 tablespoon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x9-inch square baking pan with foil, letting ends extend beyond edges on 2 sides. Coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. Place oats on a baking sheet; bake until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a large bowl.
In a medium saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, and butter. Cook over medium heat until sugar has dissolved, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup chocolate chips, peanut butter, and vanilla. Add to oats; stir to combine. Add cereal, the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips, and 1/4 cup peanut butter chips; stir to combine. Transfer mixture to prepared pan; press into pan. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon chocolate chips and the remaining 1 tablespoon peanut butter chips; press gently into oat mixture. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Remove bars by lifting foil ends; peel off foil. Place on a cutting board and cut into bars. Makes 24 bars.