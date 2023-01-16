The Harried Housewife: Coffee Cake Muffins

Coffee Cake Muffins
Topping
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces
Cake
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners. For the topping, in a medium bowl, combine the 1/4 cup flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
For the cake, in a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until well blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Divide batter among muffin cups; sprinkle with topping. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 16 to 19 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Makes 12 muffins.