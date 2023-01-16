 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Coffee Cake Muffins

The Harried Housewife has a sweet recipe for a twist on classic coffee cake.

Coffee Cake Muffins

Topping

  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces

Cake

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners. For the topping, in a medium bowl, combine the 1/4 cup flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

For the cake, in a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until well blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Divide batter among muffin cups; sprinkle with topping. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 16 to 19 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Makes 12 muffins.

