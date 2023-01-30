 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Harried Housewife: Creamy Rice Pudding

  • Updated
  • 0

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for rice pudding.

Creamy Rice Pudding

  • 3 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 cup instant rice
  • 1 (4-serving size) package cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix
  • 1/4 cup raisins (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Cinnamon sticks (optional)

In a medium saucepan, combine milk, rice, pudding mix, raisins, if desired, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; stirring constantly.

Remove from heat. Let stand, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

Serve warm or cover and refrigerate until chilled. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

