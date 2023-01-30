The Harried Housewife: Creamy Rice Pudding

Creamy Rice Pudding
- 3 1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup instant rice
- 1 (4-serving size) package cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix
- 1/4 cup raisins (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Cinnamon sticks (optional)
In a medium saucepan, combine milk, rice, pudding mix, raisins, if desired, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; stirring constantly.
Remove from heat. Let stand, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
Serve warm or cover and refrigerate until chilled. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, if desired. Makes 6 servings.