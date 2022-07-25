 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon instant coffee granules
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 cups shredded zucchini
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • Confectioners’ sugar (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottoms of four 5x3-inch loaf pans. In a large bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, coffee granules, and baking powder.

In a separate, large bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, butter, oil, and vanilla. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in zucchini and chocolate chips. Divide batter among prepared pans.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Cool completely. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Makes 4 miniature loaves.

