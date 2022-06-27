The Harried Housewife: Easy Cilantro Lime Rice

Easy Cilantro Lime Rice
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon
- 1 teaspoon dried minced onions
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups instant rice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
In a medium saucepan, combine water, butter, lime zest, bouillon, onions, and salt. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice, lime juice, and 1 tablespoon cilantro; remove from heat. Cover, and let stand 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro. Makes 4 servings.