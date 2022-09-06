 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Easy Whole Kernel Cornbread Muffins

Easy Whole Kernel Cornbread Muffins

  • 1 (8.5 ounce) package corn muffin mix
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup regular or reduced-fat sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup cooked corn or 1 (8.5 or 8.75-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 10 muffin cups or line with paper liners. In a medium bowl, combine corn muffin mix, flour, and sugar. In a separate, medium bowl, whisk together egg, sour cream, and butter.

Add to corn muffin mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in corn; divide among muffin cups.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 16 to 19 minutes.

Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Serve warm or cool. Makes 10 muffins.

