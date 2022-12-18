The Harried Housewife: Gingerbread

Gingerbread
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter flavored vegetable shortening
- 1 egg
- 1 cup hot water
- 3/4 cup molasses
- Whipped cream (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x9-inch square baking pan with shortening; dust with flour.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, salt, and cloves. In a large bowl, combine sugar, brown sugar, and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer until well blended.
Add egg; beat until combined. Add hot water and molasses; beat until blended. Add flour mixture; beat until combined. Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Top each piece of gingerbread with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Makes 16 servings.