The Harried Housewife: Herbed Parmesan Biscuits

Herbed Parmesan Biscuits
- 2 cups flour, plus more for dusting
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
- 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces
- 3/4 cup milk
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour, Parmesan cheese, baking powder, salt, parsley, and basil. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center; add milk.
Add to the flour mixture; stir with a fork until just moistened.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead by folding and pressing until nearly smooth, 10 to 12 strokes. Pat or roll dough into a circle about 1/2-inch thick.
Cut dough with a 3-inch round biscuit cutter. Gather the remaining scraps, press together, and cut out more rounds in the same manner. Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Serve warm. Makes 1 dozen biscuits.