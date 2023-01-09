 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Herbed Parmesan Biscuits

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for herbed parmesan biscuits.

Herbed Parmesan Biscuits

  • 2 cups flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
  • 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces
  • 3/4 cup milk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour, Parmesan cheese, baking powder, salt, parsley, and basil. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center; add milk.

Add to the flour mixture; stir with a fork until just moistened.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead by folding and pressing until nearly smooth, 10 to 12 strokes. Pat or roll dough into a circle about 1/2-inch thick.

Cut dough with a 3-inch round biscuit cutter. Gather the remaining scraps, press together, and cut out more rounds in the same manner. Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Serve warm. Makes 1 dozen biscuits.

