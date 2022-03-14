 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup cold butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk
  • 2/3 cup golden raisins
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center. Add buttermilk; stir with a fork until moistened. Stir in raisins and caraway seeds.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead by folding and pressing until nearly smooth, 10 to 12 strokes. Pat or roll dough into a circle about 1-inch thick; transfer to prepared baking sheet. With a sharp knife, cut a cross 1/4-inch deep on top of loaf. Brush top with the remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Cool 15 minutes before slicing into wedges. Serve warm or cooled. Makes 1 loaf.

