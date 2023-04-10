The Harried Housewife: Lemon Cheesecake Tarts

The Harried Housewife has a quick and easy recipe for lemon cheesecake tarts that are perfect for any spring gathering.
LEMON CHEESECAKE TARTS
- 1 (6-count) packages store-bought mini graham cracker pie crusts
- 1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- Whipped cream (optional)
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place crusts in their foil pans on a baking sheet. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until creamy. Add sugar; beat until smooth. Add egg and lemon juice; beat until combined. Stir in lemon zest. Divide batter among crusts.
Bake until centers are just set, 20 to 22 minutes. Place tarts on a wire rack. Cool completely. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 2 hours. Remove tarts from their disposable foil pans, if desired.
Top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Makes 6 servings.