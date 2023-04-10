 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Lemon Cheesecake Tarts

  • Updated
The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for lemon cheesecake tarts.

The Harried Housewife has a quick and easy recipe for lemon cheesecake tarts that are perfect for any spring gathering.

LEMON CHEESECAKE TARTS 

  • 1 (6-count) packages store-bought mini graham cracker pie crusts
  • 1 (8-ounce) package regular or reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • Whipped cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place crusts in their foil pans on a baking sheet. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until creamy. Add sugar; beat until smooth. Add egg and lemon juice; beat until combined. Stir in lemon zest. Divide batter among crusts.

Bake until centers are just set, 20 to 22 minutes. Place tarts on a wire rack. Cool completely. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 2 hours. Remove tarts from their disposable foil pans, if desired.

Top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

