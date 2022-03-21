The Harried Housewife: Lemon Chive Rice

Lemon Chive Rice
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley, crushed
- 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
- 1 teaspoon dried minced onions
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups instant rice
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 teaspoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
In a medium saucepan, combine water, butter, lemon zest, parsley, bouillon, onions, and salt. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice, lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons chives; remove from heat. Cover, and let stand 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 teaspoon chives. Garnish with fresh chives. Makes 4 servings.