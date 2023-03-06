 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Lemon Fruit Dip

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for lemon fruit dip.

Lemon Fruit Dip

  • 1 (6-ounce) carton non-fat vanilla yogurt
  • 1 (6-ounce) carton non-fat lemon yogurt
  • 1 (8-ounce) carton regular or light frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon slices and/or finely grated lemon zest (optional)

Assorted fresh fruit, such as strawberries, pineapple, grapes, kiwi, cantaloupe, for dipping

For dip, in a large bowl, combine vanilla yogurt, lemon yogurt, whipped topping, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, and lemon juice. Garnish with lemon slices and/or lemon zest before serving, if desired. Serve with assorted fresh fruit. Makes 24 servings.

