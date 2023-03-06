The Harried Housewife: Lemon Fruit Dip

Lemon Fruit Dip
- 1 (6-ounce) carton non-fat vanilla yogurt
- 1 (6-ounce) carton non-fat lemon yogurt
- 1 (8-ounce) carton regular or light frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- Lemon slices and/or finely grated lemon zest (optional)
Assorted fresh fruit, such as strawberries, pineapple, grapes, kiwi, cantaloupe, for dipping
For dip, in a large bowl, combine vanilla yogurt, lemon yogurt, whipped topping, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, and lemon juice. Garnish with lemon slices and/or lemon zest before serving, if desired. Serve with assorted fresh fruit. Makes 24 servings.